News Desk

One killed, three injured in road accident in Nankana Sahib

One person was killed and three other were wounded when an Elite Force vehicle turned turtle while saving a motorcyclist in Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Mangtanwala Road where an Elite Force vehicle while saving a motorcycle rider overturned, injuring the motorcyclist and three Elite Force officials.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the motorcyclist succumbed to his wounds during treatment while the Elite Force officials were in critical condition.

