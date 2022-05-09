Orange Line BRT buses to reach Karachi this week

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a ship carrying 20 buses for Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) would reach Karachi port from China on May 11 (Wednesday).

The announcement from Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport, came during his visit to the site of the project.

“Some 20 buses of Orange Line project are arriving at Karachi Port on May 11,” he announced. Memon was briefed by officials about the pace of work to complete the long-awaited project.

During his visit, the Sindh transport minister directed Sindh Mass Transit Authority to set up a camp office at the depot of Orange Line.

The Sindh government has decided to make Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project operational within a month for Karachites.

The decision was taken in a session of Sindh Mass Transit Authority chaired by the provincial transport minister Sharjeel Memon last week in which the concerned officials gave briefings on the mass transit projects.