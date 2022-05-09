Our Staff Reporter

Orthopaedic surgeon shot dead inside his house

CM Hamza takes notice of doctor’s murder and seeks report from CCPO

 

LAHORE   –   A doctor was shot dead at home in Ahbab Colony here on Sunday.

Police said unknown persons entered the house of Dr Fayyaz Hussain and shot him dead. The slain was an orthopaedic surgeon. He belonged to Layyah and worked at General Hospital, Lahore. His wife is also an orthopedic doctor. Police and forensic teams reached the crime scene and collected evidence. General Hospital Principal Prof Alfreed Zafar condemned the murder of Dr Fayyaz and demanded that the accused be brought to justice. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the doctor’s murder and sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO). Hamza Shehbaz ordered the police to arrest the accused involved in the murder and take further action against him as per the law. The CM also directed to provide justice to the heirs of the murdered doctor at all costs.

