Pakistan can’t tolerate any political chaos, unrest: Samina Zehri

QUETTA – Senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Pakistan needed national unity at this critical time rather than riots. Pakistan needs peace and security and not chaos and unrest as the country cannot tolerate any political chaos and unrest. Those who want to push the country towards chaos are the enemies of Pakistan and Islam, she added.

In a statement issued here Sunday, she said the whole nation must work together for the security, peace, stability, integrity and survival of Pakistan and for this we would not hesitate to render any sacrifice.

She said that the Pakistani nation would collectively stop Pakistan from pushing towards anarchy saying that the evil intentions of the enemies would be reduced to dust forever.

Pakistan is in dire need of political and economic stability at this critical time and for this purpose all political elites should respect each other while avoiding intolerance and extremism and should not take any step which would strengthen the enemy’s maneuvers, she noted.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that political differences were the right of all but going so far in political opposition and throwing mud on the personal life of the opponent and their families by putting moral values behind them is not acceptable.

She maintained if the politics of anarchy starts, then the security and survival of Pakistan may be in grave danger. Therefore, all political parties and politicians should be patient and tolerant in view of the urgency of the time.

She said that Balochistan Awami Party was the most popular political party among the people of Balochistan and it had always practiced politics of principles and never compromised on its principles saying that BAP has always spoken of national integrity and national unity.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Balochistan Awami Party was working day and night for the services of the people of Balochistan and it would also win the upcoming local body elections with landslide victory. Dedicated to the spirit of public service, the Balochistan Awami Party’s representatives will play their full role in providing basic amenities in the corners of Balochistan after winning the local body elections, she told.

She appealed to the people to vote for BAP in the local body elections and make it a success by a landslide.