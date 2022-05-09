Staff Reporter

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

ISLAMABAD    –   Pakistan on Sunday condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in death of eleven security personnel. In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The statement prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack. It further said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

Demise of the Charter of Democracy?

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

1 of 10,028

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More