News Desk

Pakistan reports 64 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,528,800. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,375 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 64 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 13,190 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 64 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.49 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

1 of 9,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More