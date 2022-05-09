News Desk

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant BA.2.12

Pakistan on Monday reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement.

“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,” the health body said in a Tweet.

The NIH advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

“We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately,” it added.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 64 new infections in past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

In March, the government announced the withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Former minister Asad Umar, who led NCOC, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

