Past in Perspective

Nail polish is like the icing on the beauty cake.
–Mary Helen Bowers

It was back in 3200 BC in Babylonia that warriors would spend hours painting their nails different colours before going off to battle. The ingredient that was used then was kohl. In fact, the colour that was selected often denoted a particular social class. Those who belonged to higher classes would paint their nails black whereas those who belonged to the lower classes would have green nails. A similar history is traced to China as well where the upper classes used ingredients like beeswax, Arabic gum and egg whites to pain their nails. The ruling dynasty would wear bold colours like red and if anyone copied their colour, they would be punishable by death.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

Loyalty over conscience?

Columns

Demise of the Charter of Democracy?

Columns

Disability inclusive development

Columns

The coin has two sides

Columns

USA and regime change in foreign countries

Letters

Habits of effective people

Editorials

Bringing Back Diplomacy

Columns

The emerging new order

Columns

Major power rivalries and Pakistan

Columns

Defection and the coming crisis

1 of 727

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More