News Desk

PKR loses over one rupee against USD in intraday trade

Pakistani rupee (PKR) has once again come under a strong spell of depreciation as the currency lost 1.07 rupees during early trade.

The dollar was being quoted around 187.7 when compared to the previous close of 186.63.

Bleak macros along with delay in the IMF tranche have dragged PKR towards a bleak phase.

Since April 15, local currency has dropped by Rs6.15 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 fell by 833 points plunging the index to 44006 points.

