PM nominates Nasreen Jalil as Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Office has sent a summary to the President for the appointment of senior MQM-Pakistan Senator Nasreen Jalil as new Governor Sindh.

Official sources confirmed to The Nation that a summary has been sent to President Alvi by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. The MQM-P last week had sent four names to the PM office with Nasreen Jalil on the top of the list. Others included Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhter and Amir Khan. It was MQM’s demand to the coalition government that governorship of Sindh be given to MQM.

However, President Alvi who has received this summary is yet to sign the summary.

The sources said President Alvi would study the summary today and would make a decision accordingly.

Imran Ismail remained Governor of Sindh during the PTI tenure 2018-2022 and resigned after Imran Khan was ousted through vote of no-confidence last month.

Senator Nasreen Jalil is associated earlier with MQM and now MQM-Pakistan for several decades and considered an important leader.