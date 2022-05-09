PM Shehbaz decides to make amendments in NAB rules

The government of Pakistan on Monday has decided to reform the system to protect the bureaucracy and make changes including NAB rules.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the formation of a high power committee and the committee will be headed by former senior bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa.

The committee will also include former chief secretaries, former federal secretaries, former IGs and others.

Sources privy to these developments said that the other members of the committee will be appointed by the committee head Nasir Mahmood Khosa himself and the high power committee will have full authority to review the performance of any department and make recommendations.

The NAB will make suggestions for necessary changes in laws and ordinances, including laws while the committee will also formulate a plan to bring about reforms and make suggestions on other measures including the performance of senior bureaucrats in the federation of Punjab, sources added.

