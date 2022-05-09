PM Shehbaz imposes ban on export of sugar to stabilize prices

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on the export of sugar and has also ordered strict action against those involved in smuggling sugar out of the country.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that it is our duty to fulfil the nation’s needs first and also do that by keeping the prices of sugar stable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further ordered that the concerned departments should take strict actions against the hoarders, illegal profiteers, and those involved in making artificial scarcity to rise prices of commodities.