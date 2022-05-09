News Desk

PM urges to take notice of PTI chief’s speech

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had the worst talk about Pakistan’s institutions in his speech yesterday. He further urged to take notice of it, or else the situation will get out of hand, he said.

Speaking during the National Assembly session, the Prime Minister said that there has been a reduction in load shedding after May. Talking about the previous government he expressed that the PTI government did not arrange for oil and gas on time.

Gas was not imported when it was 3 dollars per unit in the world market. Oil mafia overshadows government, he said.

The PM criticized the previous government saying that by not buying the cheapest gas, billions of rupees have been lost to the country. He said that plants are repaired every year. The incompetent, corrupt government did not care about repairing plants.

He further said that the 5.5 billion fiscal deficit is the highest in history. Total loans increased by 85% in four years. The former PTI government took loans but nothing was done in terms of development anywhere including in Noor Alam Khan’s constituency.

The PM in his speech further lambasted the previous PTI-led government explaining that they have brutally damaged the country’s financial sector and said that the coming generations have been mortgaged with loans. Day and night, the time of the nation was wasted by singing the tune of thief and robber, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif while mentioning the claims of the conspiracy being made by PTI questioned that the country gets threats from India every day, so is this a conspiracy? He said where did the word conspiracy come from?

He strongly urged to stop Imran Khan from targeting the country’s institutions in his speeches and said that if it’s not stopped in regard to the constitution, the situation will become worst.

