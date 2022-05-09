PPP on path to achieve goals in Punjab: Gilani

| Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader says hopeful

of performing better in next general elections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party is aiming for improved standing in Punjab after induction in provincial cabinet in a power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is likely to appoint Hassan Murtaza, Haider Gilani, Syed Usman, Mumtaz Ali, and Shahzad Cheema from the PPP as the ministers. This agreement came after the PPP withdrew its demand for appointment of a PPP’s nominee as Punjab governor. Over the weekend, a PPP delegation met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore. The PPP delegation comprising National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and Hassan Murtaza met CM Punjab to discuss the political situation of the province.

The meeting discussed the formation of provincial cabinet and other political matters and the CM agreed to accommodate the PPP nominees in the cabinet. The PPP and the PML-N also decided to give representation to other allies including the Jahangir Tarin group in the cabinet and other offices.

The PPP has performed badly in Punjab during the recent years which dented its chances of forming government in the centre despite getting good number of seats from Sindh. “The PPP is hopeful of doing better. Sharing government means, we are on the path of achieving our goals,” said PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani. He said the PPP workers were being mobilised and the party was positive about a much better result in the general elections. The PMLN-PPP alliance is also looking to remove Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema in the coming days. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Omar Sarfraz Cheema would be removed within a week, adding, he violated the law by not administering the oath to the chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz. The interior minister said that the president of Pakistan could send the prime minister’s summary back with approval or objection within 14 days. “But if the prime minister sends again a summary of the same kind, the president is bound to approve it,” he added. The new cabinet might take oath after the Punjab governor is removed from the office.

Meanwhile, The PPP has sought applications from candidates for the party tickets for national and provincial assemblies in the country for the forthcoming general elections. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also asked the central executive members, party ticket-holders and divisional presidents of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions regarding the forthcoming local government polls in these provinces.