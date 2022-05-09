News Desk

PPP, PML-N agree over power-sharing formula

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed over a power-sharing formula under which presidency and chairman Senate’s positions will be given to the former.

According to the reports, the PPP has received a green signal for getting key positions of presidency and chairman Senate. “In return of getting constitutional positions, the PPP will withdraw from the slot of governor Punjab,” they said, adding PML-N will support PPP for presidency, whenever it gets vacated.

The sources within the Pakistan People’s Party said that Moulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to become president however, both the PPP and PML-N opposed the idea.

“Four ministries and deputy speaker’s slot are enough for JUI-F,” the PPP leaders said while speaking on condition of anonymity.

 

They said that as per the seats, PPP reserves all the right to have constitutional position. Meanwhile, the sources shared that Fazlur Rehman is annoyed over not getting the presidential slot.

It has previously emerged that the Pakistan People’s Party is interested in the president, National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman positions instead of ministries in new coalition setup led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not interested in federal ministers. Instead, they have asked for the three federal positions.

A good majority of the party leadership advised electoral alliance (for the next general elections) instead for ministries. A source said that a senior party leader said the offer should be accepted provided there is one on at least 15 seats.

