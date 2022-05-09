News Desk

Princess Charlene spotted with twins in rare outing after illness

LONDON – Princess Charlene and her twins with Monaco’s Prince Albert were spotted out in an adorable royal outing over the weekend, reported Express UK Sunday.

Charlene headed out with husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to attend a sporting event that encourages children under the age 12 to engage in friendly competitions in an effort of engaging with other children from around the world.

In pictures shared by the outlet, Charlene was seen as every bit the doting mom as she walked alongside them, and in one photo, embraced both Jacques and Gabriella and planted an adorable kiss on Jacques.

The royal outing left fans of the Monaco royal family excited, with many taking to social media to comment on the Princess making more appearances after being MIA for months earlier.

One fan tweeted, “Glad to see her with the family after her long health struggles, wishing Princess Charlene and her family good health,” while another wrote, “She clearly adores her children.” In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Prince Albert himself confirmed the same to People at the time, saying, “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.” Charlene needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Robbers shoot dead senior citizen amid snatching valuables

Islamabad

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

Columns

Elevating tourism

Islamabad

Islamabad police solve  blind murder case

Columns

Loyalty over conscience?

Columns

Demise of the Charter of Democracy?

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

1 of 1,938

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More