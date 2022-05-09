Provision of Sasta Aatta top priority: DC

MUZAFFERGAH – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza said that 3800 more flour bags have been added in daily stock of flour sale points to avoid any inconvenience for the citizens. Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that there was shortage of flour in the district and sale of flour bags was being ensured at government’s announced rates. He said that the district administration has set up 290 flour sale points in the district where 1856 bags were being sold daily. He urges the citizens to purchase flour as per their needs and not to stock flour. He said that as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Shareef, an effective system has been introduced for ensuring availability of flour at subsidized sale points. Taking action on complaints of shortage of flour in few areas, the administration has increased the number of flour bags at sale points of these areas, the DC told. Speaking on the occasion, District Food Controller said that strict monitoring of flour mills was being made. He said that 900 wheat bags have been increased in daily quota of the flour mills to prevent shortage of flour in the district.