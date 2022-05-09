Punjab CM for awareness to prevent thalassaemia in children

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited Sundas Foundation on the World Thalassemia Day for the prevention of Thalassemia and inquired after children patients suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia diseases.

The CM asked the name from every child and also asked for their wellbeing. He showed affection towards the children patients and prayed for their early recovery.

The children made selfies with the chief minister. One female child Zunaira sang a song about the greatness of a mother to the CM.

On the occasion, he said “You have made me emotional by singing a song about the greatness of a mother.”

He said that the Sundas Foundation is on the forefront to provide services to the distressed humanity, adding that selfless service to the grieved humanity is not less than a spiritual deed. He said that those distributing others’ grief are not only benefitting in the matter of religion but also in the world.

The CM appreciated that Sundas Foundation is doing a noble deed by bringing back the lives of thousands of innocent children from the fatal diseases.

The CM acknowledged that Sundas Foundation is performing a great duty by providing healthy blood to the Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients. He said that the Punjab government will continue to support such organizations doing welfare work.

The CM also visited the dental surgery, physiotherapy, lab and nursing department of the children. He also inspected the facilities being provided to the children for their treatment and appreciated the quality facilities being provided for the treatment of the children by the Sundas Foundation.

Members Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor, President Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan, Secretary SH&ME, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, Hassan Nisar, Sohail Warraich, Shoaib Bin Aziz, Atta-Ul-Haq Qasmi, Asif Affan, Najam Wali, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Raees Ansari, Arshad Ansari, Imran Goraya and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, in his message on World Thalassemia Day, the chief minister has said that thalassemia is fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease.

Hamza Shehbaz visits Sundas Foundation to inquire after children suffering from thalassaemia

He urged that a vigorous awareness campaign should be launched in order to prevent oneself from this fatal disease, adding that the disease will be significantly reduced by creating awareness among the masses to prevent themselves from thalassemia.

The chief minister vows to continue his struggle till ridding the country completely of thalassemia.

CM Hamza takes notice of doctor’s murder and seeks report from CCPO

A doctor was shot dead at home in Ahbab Colony here on Sunday.

Police said unknown persons entered the house of Dr Fayyaz Hussain and shot him dead. The slain was an orthopaedic surgeon. He belonged to Layyah and worked at General Hospital, Lahore. His wife is also an orthopedic doctor.

Police and forensic teams reached the crime scene and collected evidence.

General Hospital Principal Prof Alfreed Zafar condemned the murder of Dr Fayyaz and demanded that the accused be brought to justice.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the doctor’s murder and sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO).

Hamza Shehbaz ordered the police to arrest the accused involved in the murder and take further action against him as per the law. The CM also directed to provide justice to the heirs of the murdered doctor at all costs.

Stringent measures for timely cotton cultivation ordered

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sunday took notice of problems being faced by cotton growers in southern Punjab with regard to timely sowing of the crop saying “farmers are our brothers and they will not be left alone”.

According to official sources here, the CM directed the Punjab chief secretary to take measures to ensure timely cultivation of cotton and for overcoming water shortage problem.

He said that an immediate meeting should be held with Agriculture and Irrigation secretaries so that steps could be taken for timely redress of the problems of farmers.