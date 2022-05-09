APP

Rescue 1122 issues alert for upcoming heat-wave

Peshawar – Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad on Sunday issued an alert to the general public regarding the upcoming heat-wave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon.

Dr Khateer Ahmed Director General Rescue 1122 said that they have issued an alert on the instructions of the provincial government.

Rescue 1122 stations are open 24 hours a day and the control room is active, said Dr Khateer Ahmed.

Dr Khateer Ahmed said that instructions have been passed to keep medicines and other essential items in Rescue 1122 ambulances to deal with heat stroke.

People should also avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon, Dr Khateer Ahmed said adding that people should use light clothes, wet cloth on head and water frequently. In any emergency situation, the people should call 1122, he said.

 

