Rescue 1122 officials suspended for manhandling doctor

MUZAFFARGARH – Two officials of Rescue 1122 were suspended after they were named in FIR, in which they allegedly resorted to manhandling of a doctor at Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, two officials of Rescue 1122 namely Saeed Ahmed son of Ghulam Fareed and Khaleel Ahmed son of Ghulam Fareed visited Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali with a minor patient.

There occurred brawl between senior Dr Azhar Hussain with the two officials in the matter related to refer the patient kid to Children hospital. The both officials allegedly manhandled the doctor and security guard Muhammad Aslam.

A case was registered against the both officials. Regional Emergency Officer Dr Natique Hayat took notice of the situation and suspended the both officials for their irresponsible attitude as the both belonged to a reputed organization.

The irresponsive behaviour did not match to their profession. He served notices to both officials under Punjab Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act and sought answer within 15 days. The both officials are real brothers also.

Man drowns into canal while grazing animals

A man drowned into canal after being slipped while grazing his animals at the bank of the canal here at Alipur on early Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, a man named Ahmed Shafee s/o Muhammad Waqar (43) years was grazing his pet animals at the bank of Alipur Canal when he slipped and fell into the canal. The local people jumped into the canal and rescued him but he was died. The rescue official reached the spot and handed over the body to the heirs.

Man electrocuted in Alipur area

A man was electrocuted to death while he was working electricity related work in a home at Kachhi Basti under the jurisdiction of Alipur Police Station on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, an electrician namely Liaqat Ali was working to restore electricity connection in village Kachhi Basti. All of a sudden, he received severe electric shock from electric pole. As result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached at the spot, while heirs of the deceased refused to adopt legal formalities and did not hand over the body to Rescue 1122 team.