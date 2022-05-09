News Desk

Rupee loses further ground against dollar

The rupee has fallen against the US dollar in the market on Monday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Twitter, during the first trading day of the week, the US dollar gained 90 paisa more value against rupee in the interbank market.

According to the data, the US dollar has risen from 186 rupees 63 paisa to 187 rupees 53 paisa against the rupee in the interbank market.

On the other hand, in open market, the price of US dollar has reached Rs 188.30 paisa.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PKR loses over one rupee against USD in intraday trade

Business

Asian stocks tumble on global anxieties over inflation

Business

China’s April exports lowest in two years as virus bites: customs data

Business

Govt urged to withdraw 17pc ST on agriculture seeds

Business

Pakistan has potential to capture share in $3tr halal industry

Business

UK govt sets out plans to rein in Big Tech

Business

China’s logistics sector reports contraction in April

Business

US job creation beats forecasts despite headwinds

Business

Consumer debt soared by $52b in March

Business

Oil prices advance as supply concerns dominate

1 of 2,183

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More