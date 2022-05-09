Rupee loses further ground against dollar

The rupee has fallen against the US dollar in the market on Monday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Twitter, during the first trading day of the week, the US dollar gained 90 paisa more value against rupee in the interbank market.

According to the data, the US dollar has risen from 186 rupees 63 paisa to 187 rupees 53 paisa against the rupee in the interbank market.

On the other hand, in open market, the price of US dollar has reached Rs 188.30 paisa.