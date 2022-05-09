Scope of Punjab Tourism Police to be expanded

Rawalpindi-The newly launched Murree Tourist Force is performing its duties to help and facilitate the tourists with utmost dedication and commitment at the onset of peak tourism season at the scenic hill station.

On the special instructions of IG Punjab, Rawalpindi Police had started Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of tourists, the police spokesperson told on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that the Murree Tourism Police initially had 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, three specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles, and a horse riding squad.

He said that specially prepared vehicles and motorcycles have been provided to Murree Tourism Police while special tourism vans have also been prepared for Murree Tourism Police tourists. He further said that Murree Tourism Police would play a significant role in promoting tourism activities by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists as it was a trained force.

After the success of the pilot project in Murree, the scope of Punjab Tourism Police will also be expanded to tourist places in other districts of Punjab like Fort Monroe, Nankana, Katas Raj, Kelar Kahar etc. “In case of emergency or in case of assistance, call Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757,” he said.

Earlier, the bag of the tourist family in Murree was lost which was found by the Murree Tourism Police and handed over to the family. Upon receiving the bag, the tourist family thanked the Murree Tourism Police and wished them well. Murree Tourism Police is committed 24/7 for the protection and convenience of tourists, he added.