Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for National Food and Security Tariq Bashir have agreed to increase the production of wheat by adopting scientific methods.

This was decided in a meeting held at CM House in Karachi today (Monday).

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh government has fixed 5500 rupees of support price of wheat for 100 kilograms.

On the occasion, Tariq Bashir assured Sindh’s chief minister regarding seed certification and said that several steps would be taken to improve the production of crops.