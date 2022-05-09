News Desk

Sindh LG polls: Submission of nomination papers to begin tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start receiving nomination papers for the first phase of local government elections from May 10 (Tuesday).

According to the election body, the nomination papers for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from May 10 to 13.

As per schedule, the public notices will be issued by the ROs on May 13 while the publication of the names of nominated candidates will be on May 14.

The scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be during May 16-18. The date for filing appeals against the decision of ROs will be May 19-21 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be May 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be May 16 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be May 27.

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28. The polling will be held on June 26 while the result of the first phase of the local bodies elections (LG) in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

In the first phase, polls are to be conducted in the Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions. The Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will go to polls in the second phase.

