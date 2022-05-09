Our Staff Reporter

Stringent measures for timely cultivation of cotton ordered

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sunday took notice of problems being faced by cotton growers in southern Punjab with regard to timely sowing of the crop saying “farmers are our brothers and they will not be left alone”. According to official sources here, the CM directed the Punjab chief secretary to take measures to ensure timely cultivation of cotton and for overcoming water shortage problem.

He said that an immediate meeting should be held with Agriculture and Irrigation secretaries so that steps could be taken for timely redress of the problems of farmers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in his special message on Mother’s Day, has said that one single day could not be fixed to express love and gratitude for a great personality like a mother. He said that even every moment and 365 days of a year are less to express love for mother. Hamza Shehbaz remarked that a mother is an embodiment of love and care as well as a unique blessing of Allah Almighty. He said that he attained the position of chief minister due to prayers of his mother and met with her after a passage of three-and-a-half years in Qatar and spent time with her. He said that every mother is great and he salutes all mothers. The CM maintained that he also salutes mother of every martyr who sacrificed his precious life for the sake of his homeland and prays for the health and life of every mother.

