Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

Peshawar – District administration, Bannu took action against transporters for over-charging commuters returning from Eid holidays at taxi stands at New Bus Stand and imposed heavy fines on them and also issued notices to others, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The administration has received complaints that overcharges are being levied on government employees and students returning to duty.

An official of the district administration said, “The operation will continue and the stands wherein commuters are over-charged will be sealed and fined.”