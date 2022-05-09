Trials to select Pak team for Asian Track Cycling Championship concluded

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) selection committee selected Pakistan team for the Asian Track Cycling Championship here on Sunday.

Talking to The Nation, PCF Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair said: “All the affiliated units and provinces were invited for the trials, which were held almost a month later in which both men and women from all over the country took part. The Asian Track Championship will be held from June 18 to 22, 2022 in New Delhi, India.”

He added that now the Pakistan Cycling Federation has directed to hold a training camp for the selected athletes in Lahore from next week. For this purpose, the PCF announced camp officials including Amjad Nawaz Khan (Camp Commandant), Javed Khan (Coach) and Sakhawat Ali Shah (Assistant Coach) and they will see the camp as well as focus on training of the athletes.

The selected male athletes are Muhammad Sharif, Zahoor Ahmed, Syed Aqib Shah, Saim Hayat, Saqib Javed, Wasim Zia, Mohsin Khan, Sadiqullah, Sajid Ali Khan and Umar Farooq while the women athletes include Sadaf Rafi, Natalia Khan, Asia Tariq, Fatima Tahir, Cecilia and Sneha. PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah thanked chairman selection committee Moazzam Khan Klair, who is also PCF Secretary, Nisar Ahmed, Haroon General, Javed Khan and Shazada Butt, saying due to their hard work and sincere efforts.

On this occasion, a dope awareness program was organized at Pakistan Sports Board Lahore Coaching Center, where coaches including players and officials participated. Haroon General and Director Pakistan Sports Board Lahore Center Nasrullah Rana delivered a lecture on doping awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, all the players and officials specially praised the dope awareness program and thanked the PSB including the federation.

They said that through this program, very important information has been obtained. PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair also thanked all the athletes for participation, PCF and PCA officials and PSB Lahore Centre head Nasrullah Rana saying the hard work and collective efforts of all the stakeholders made the trials a huge success.