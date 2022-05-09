Staff Reporter

Two injured as bomb hits Baloch Sardars convoy in Kalat

QUETTA    –   At least two persons were injured while Sardar Ahmed Khan Bangulzai and Sardar Alyar Khan Baduzai escaped unhurt in a blast at Haji Pehari, Manguchar area of Kalat district on Sunday. According to Levies sources, the blast occurred when both Sardars were crossing the Haji Pehari area as they were on way to Juhan along with convoy. As a result, two people of the convoy received injuries. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where the injured were identified as Noor Ahmed and Abdul Ghaffar. The injured were stated to be in stable condition. A vehicle was also damaged in the explosion. The bomb blast was reported to be a remote control by Levies sources. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

