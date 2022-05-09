APP

Two killed in separate road accidents

KASUR – Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Sunday.  According to police, Muhammad Ayub along with his eight-year-old daughter Zuneira Bibi was crossing a road near Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki when a rashly driven car hit the girl. She died on the spot while her father sustained injuries.  In another accident which occurred at Phoolnagar where rickshaw driver Sarfraz,28, died on the spot when his tri-wheeler rammed into a bus. The victim was belonged to Chichawatni. Police were investigating.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Heatwave, unhygienic food increase risk of seasonal infections

Letters

Power corrupts

Letters

Governance of younger Sharif

National

Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

Letters

Energy crisis

National

AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

Editorials

Halal Industry

Editorials

Deteriorating Political Culture

National

Robbers shoot dead senior citizen amid snatching valuables

Islamabad

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

1 of 1,005

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More