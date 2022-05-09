Agencies

Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

ZAPORIZHZHIA – Ukraine’s last soldiers in the port city of Mariupol face a brutal final showdown Sunday with besieging Russian forces, who are hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country’s victory day. President Volodymyr Zelensky is also set to hold talks with G7 leaders via video conference to discuss the situation in his country, which fears a renewed intensity to Moscow’s offensive after the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks.

The complex — the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city — has taken on a symbolic value in the war as hundreds of civilians and soldiers hole up in its sprawling underground.

Zelensky said hundreds of people had been removed from the plant Saturday and that preparations for another stage of evacuation comprising the wounded and medics were under way.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Heatwave, unhygienic food increase risk of seasonal infections

Letters

Power corrupts

Letters

Governance of younger Sharif

National

Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

Letters

Energy crisis

National

AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

Editorials

Halal Industry

Editorials

Deteriorating Political Culture

National

Robbers shoot dead senior citizen amid snatching valuables

Islamabad

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

1 of 3,595

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More