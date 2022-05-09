Ulema extend support to anti-govt drive

ISLAMABAD – A section of Ulema has extended their support to the anti-government campaign as they expressed their concern over toppling of Imran Khan’s government through ‘foreign conspiracy’.

The Ulema including Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, Sahibzada Abu-al-Khair Zubair, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Muhammad Ajmal Qadri, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Dr Sabeel Ikram, Nasir Sherazi, Maulana Shujaul Malik, Dr Ihsan Danish and Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Sunday.

According to a press release, both sides discussed the current political situation in the country. The forum, after the meeting, passed a resolution which endorsed Imran Khan’s demand for formation of a judicial commission to identify the elements involved in ‘foreign conspiracy’. “This forum expresses grave concern over toppling of the elected democratic government through a conspiracy and blatant interference and endorse the statements of the National Security Committee meetings. The forum also endorse the demand of Chairman PTI for formation of a powerful and independent judicial commission to investigate the cipher,” said the resolution. The Ulema delegation which called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan also paid rich tributes to the PTI Chairman for forming “Rehmat-ul-lilalimeen Authority”. They also appreciated Chairman Imran Khan for his efforts against Islamophobia and extended support for Chairman PTI’s efforts against foreign powers.