Staff Reporter

Van catches fire in Karachi; one injured

KARACHI – One passenger was injured in a hiroof van accident near the Defence Phase-IV in Karachi on Sunday. The speeding van carrying six people caught fire near the Defence Phase-IV in Karachi and later hit an electricity pole. According to the police, the accident took place near Defence Phase-VI. There were six people on board, out of which only one passenger named Hadid reported injured. Police said that they have completely extinguished the fire in the van. Further investigation was underway. The incident caused panic in the area.

 

 

