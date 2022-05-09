Wheat smuggling bid foiled in Rajanpur

Rajanpur – The district administration along with Food Department here on Sunday foiled a bid of illegal transportation of wheat from district Rajanpur to some other districts.

According to the official sources, a truck loaded with 900 bags of wheat was heading towards Vehari when a team of Food Department intercepted it and foiled smuggling bid. The Deputy Commissioner in a statement, observed that there was ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. Commission mafia and middlemen would not be allowed to loot peasants. He also directed Assistant Commissioners to assist Food Department teams in discouraging illegal transportation.

Fake policemen arrested in Rajanpur

Rajanpur Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two fake police officials who were pretending them Police officials and were black mailing the citizen through fake activities. According to Police spokesman, Muhammad Tahir r/o jampur and Muhammad Nadeem r/o Muhammad Wala were pretending them fake DSPs and were looting the citizen after black mailing. Police concerned after receiving several written complaints by the citizens, conducted raids and successfully arrested the accused from their residence. Police also claimed to have recovered 109 fake police cards,11 fake police uniforms and looted valuables from their possession. Police have registered a case against them under Section 420.

Three distilleries unearthed in Kachaa area

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against wine making and selling persons in Kachaa area to demolish their distilleries on early Sunday.

According to police sources, 110 policemen took part in crackdown and claimed to unearthed three working distilleries, nabbed three wanted criminals and recovered 400 empty bottles of wine, 1200 liters of liquor from their possessions.

Police registered the case against arrested criminals after nabbed them under drugs act. Police spokesman said that police was working hard to eradicate crime from the area and raids were conducted on daily basis in this regard.