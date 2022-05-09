News Desk

WHO supports water quality testing, water chlorination in Karachi

WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala accompanied by DHO Central (Karachi) visited the Sakhi Hassan pumping station and spoke to the community regarding its water use. Water samples were collected by WHO team for testing. Dr Mahipala asked the team to share water testing results urgently and encouraged the DHO Central team to collect water samples frequently for testing.

WHO is providing reagents for testing water quality and aqua tabs for water purification.

“WHO Pakistan is working closely with the Provincial Health Department for a robust response to control the surge of the cases. WHO is providing all the support to control the spread of disease,” remarked Dr Mahipala  while visiting Sakhi Hassan Water Pumping Station.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sindh LG polls: Submission of nomination papers to begin tomorrow

Entertainment

Criticism of celebs interviewing IK: Realize power of entertainment industry states Hareem

Karachi

Orange Line BRT buses to reach Karachi this week

Karachi

NHA to install temporary bridge in Hunza within a month

Karachi

Heat wave to grip central and upper Sindh from May 11 to May 16

Karachi

Sharjeel says 20 Orange Line buses to reach Karachi port next week

Karachi

Car-rider shot dead in front of his family

Karachi

Sindh cabinet meetings to be held in paperless environment

Karachi

Sharjeel says 20 Orange Line buses to reach Karachi port next week

Karachi

Car-rider shot dead in front of his family

1 of 86

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More