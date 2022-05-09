News Desk

Will answer to allegations of contempt of institutions in Jhelum rally: Imran Khan

Chairman of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he will answer the allegations of contempt of institutions in Jhelum rally tomorrow (Tuesday).

Addressing the party leaders in the federal capital, PTI chairman criticized the incumbent government saying that the strong nation is being headed by corrupt, cowardly and treacherous being on the top. Allah has awakened the nation at once. People are proud and courageous, those who do not understand the importance of time will never succeed, he said.

The PTI chairperson explained that he has not ever in the history of Pakistan seen such passion in people.

He said that if Overseas Pakistanis did not send 32 billion dollars then the situation would be worse. When overseas Pakistanis send money to the country, thieves, robbers and traitors send it abroad.

Imran Khan lashed out at the opposition party leaders saying that the three-time prime minister lives in an expensive flat in London. They could not answer for property worth billions of rupees. They are traitors to this country, he said.

