Worsening Security Situation

It is being reported that China is increasingly concerned about the security situation in the country and that its confidence in the abilities of the security agencies has taken a hit. Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, has stated that Beijing doubts Pakistan’s security system’s ability to protect its citizens and projects. This is understandable given the tragic incident that took place in Karachi University last month where three Chinese citizens were killed in a suicide attack.

Not only is the loss of innocent lives extremely unfortunate, but there was also a serious neglect in security protocols which is extremely concerning. Mere verbal assurances and condolences will not be enough going forward as it is clear that there is a trend at play with these attacks. It is important to note that the Karachi University attack was the third terrorist attack on Chinese citizens on Pakistani soil in a year.

While the reports of Chinese workers leaving the country following the attack were untrue, there is no denying that such incidents impact the confidence of the Chinese community residing in the country. These concerns are of course not just limited to China, as the worsening terrorism situation will deter any future interest or investment in the country.

The new government is rightly focusing on ensuring short to medium term economic stability, but it needs to pay more attention to the rising insurgency across the country, particularly in Balochistan and KP. It is imperative that the federal economic management team quantify the future risks to the economy or at least discuss them with the National Security Council.

Given the multiple crises facing the country, we can ill-afford to let militant groups wreak havoc across the country. Young and educated terrorists are targeting mosques, marketplaces, weddings, schools, public parks and hospitals. The state needs to tackle multiple questions including why the youth of the country is pushed in this direction. This calls for serious introspection of both our counter-terrorism strategy, and also the one-size-fits-all deradicalisation programs that have not produced the desired results.