5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

BUREWALA – In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat stockers on Monday and claimed to have arrested five persons from 157 EB with recovery of 5000 stocked wheat bags. According to official sources, Ikram, Majed, Fazil, Amjed and Khan were involved in hoarding of wheat and were caught red handed during raid. Police after registering cases against them sent the violators behind bars.

Youth electrocuted

A youth was killed in a mishap as he touched electric wires while operating harvester in dogar farm fields in 122 EB under the jurisdiction of Saddar police on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 in doger farm ,all of a sudden his body touched with electric wires which were passing through the fields , Resultantly,he died after receiving several electric shocks.The body was shifted to (THQ) Burewala for postmortem, while police concerned was investigating into the incident.

Labourer dies of electric shock

A labourer died of electric shock while working on a harvester at Chak No 23/eb, in the suburbs of Burewala. Deceased Fareed (24) s/o Akram was working on a harvester machine in the fields of a landlord Idrees Dogar when he accidentally touched the high voltage line and fell on the ground by the jerk of severe electric shock. He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead. He was later buried at local graveyard after funeral prayers.