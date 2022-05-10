APP

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

PESHAWAR   –    At least 86 more new buses would be included to the fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to facilitate commuters in the city.

Spokesperson of BRT, Saddaf Kamil, said that manufacturing of 86 new buses was in last stage and would be imported from China. Moreover, according to the spokesperson, from influx of new buses, total BRT buses would be 244.

The new buses route would be from the Saddar area to Pishtakhara after getting NOC from Cantonment Board and the other route would start from Pir Zakori Bridge to Malak Saad Station Firdous, while the new route would be notified on the directives of KP Urban Mobility Authority permission.

More than 250,000 commuters are travelling in BRT on daily basis including 25 percent women, the spokesperson added.

