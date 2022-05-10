AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

RAWALPINDI – Assistant Commissioner(AC) Cantt Nousheen Israr Monday asked the residents of the Rawalpindi Cantonment area to cover water storage points as they were a major source of breeding of dengue mosquitoes.0 During a visit to inspect the performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams, she said that many overhead water storage tanks in different areas of the cantonment lack covers, creating a breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. The AC also visited the graveyards in her area and directed the teams to regularly monitor cemeteries and construction sites as they were the vulnerable places for dengue breeding. Nausheen urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water. Similarly, she advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses.

The AC said the district administration, along with the health officials, was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue, but without people’s active participation, no campaign could be made successful.