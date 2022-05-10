All preparations finalised for BBISE’s examination in Balochistan: Controller

QUETTA – Controller of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof Shaukat Ali Sarpra Monday said that all preparations were finalised for Inter examinations in Balochistan.

Talking to media persons here, he said that more than 80,000 students across the province were participating in the examinations while 230 centers have been set up for this purpose, despite about 700 staff have been deployed.

“The examinations would be held from May 17 that would continue till June 3”, he said.

The Controller Balochistan Board said that special and agency teams have also been formed to prevent duplication in Inter examinations saying that those shops would be closed which near the examination centers with the aim to curb copying system in the centers.

He said that more concrete steps would be taken to eradicate cheating culture to strengthen the educational base of students and eradication of duplication was essential for a better future of the country.

He said that it was our national responsibility and all resources would be utilized for the prevention of copying system.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to improve the education sector and to shape the future of the young generation by providing maximum facilities to the teachers and students, improving the educational institutions.