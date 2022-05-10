Alleged rapist, murderer of minor girl held in Kasur

KASUR – Police claimed on Monday to have arrested an accused of a rape cum murder case.

Talking to the media, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that six-year-old Aqsa had gone missing and her parents reported the matter to Kanganpur police on Sunday late night.

Special police teams conducted search operation in and around Kanganpur and failed to find the clue.

On suspicion, the police took Ali Raza into custody who, during interrogation, confessed to killing the girl by strangulating her and throwing her body in a maize field. On the lead, the police recovered the body of victim and sent for postmortem. SP investigation Kamran Asghar also visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

Two killed in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

Kot Radha Kishan police said that Syed Ansari of village Bhambah Khurd was working in the fields when his arm got stuck in a thresher machine. He died due to excessive loss of blood. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

In another incident, B-division police came across a body, apparently of a drug addict, near fish market and shifted it to DHQ hospital.

The deceased was later identified as Muneer Ahmed (40) r/o Nizampura, said police. Further investigation was underway.