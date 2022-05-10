Cement despatches decline by 28.6 per cent in April

ISLAMABAD – Cement despatches have declined by 28.6 per cent in April 2022 mainly due to unstable business and economic situation prevailing in the country.

Total cement despatches during April 2022 were 3.52 million tonnes against 4.94 million tonnes despatches during the same month of last fiscal year. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of April 2022 were 3.37 million tonnes compared to 4.06 million tonnes in April 2021, showing reduction by 17.06 percent. Exports despatches also suffered massive decline of 82.15 percent as the volumes reduced from 877,163 tonnes in April 2021 to 156,613 tonnes in April 2022. In April 2022, North based cement mills despatched 2.8 million tonnes cement in domestic markets, showing a reduction of 16.93 percent against 3.3 million tonnes despatches in April 2021. South based mills despatched 566,538 tonnes cement in local markets during April 2022 that was 17.68 percent less compared to the despatches of 688,239 tonnes during April 2021. Exports from North based mills massively declined by 75.22 percent as the quantities reduced from 250,072 tonnes in April 2021 to 61,971 tonnes in April 2022. Exports from South also reduced by 84.91 percent to 94.642 tonnes in April 2022 from 627,091 tonnes during the same month last year. During the first ten months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 44.3 million tonnes which is 8.22 percent lower than 48.27 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Further analysis indicate that domestic uptake reduced by 1.84 percent to 39.5 million tonnes from 40.24 million tonnes during July-April 2021 whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 40.19 percent to 4.8 million tonnes from 8.02 million tonnes during July-April 2021. North based Mills despatched 32.73 million tonnes cement domestically during the first ten months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.73 percent than cement despatches of 34 million tonnes during July-April 2021. Exports from North declined by 65.71 percent to 741,072 tonnes during July- April 2022 compared with 2.16 million tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July- April 2022 were 6.77 million tonnes showing an increase of 8.46 percent over 6.24 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. There was however substantial decline of around 30.79 percent in exports from south zone as the volumes reduced to 4.05 million tonnes in the first ten months of current fiscal year from 5.86 million tonnes during corresponding period of last fiscal year. A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association expressed serious concerns on continuous decline in industry despatches due to unstable business and economic situation prevailing in the country.

He emphasized that industry needs immediate relief from the government to reduce the cost of production and to increase its sales in domestic as well as international markets. It is the need of the hour to address industry issues in the coming budget and to formulate policies to increase capacity utilization.