Cholera claims 2 lives, leaves 979 affected in Dera Bugit

QUETTA – The cholera disease outbreak in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan on Monday claimed two lives, while 979 others were badly affected by the widely spread infectious disease, according to the Health officer.

Talking to mediamen, District Health Officer of Dera Bugti, Dr Azam Bugti said that the first case of cholera epidemic was reported on April 17 from Pirkoh, 25 kms from the district headquarters, Dera Bugti, and one person reportedly died of the disease on that same day.

After the incident, the number of samples sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad were reported as ‘positive.’

DHO Dera Bugti further said humans and livestock of Pirkoh consumed water from the pond, which was filled with rain water and due to aridity for a prolonged time, the water of the said pond had become poisonous and contaminated.

“The Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti has provided four water bores for the supply of drinking water to the people of the affected area but this is not a permanent solution to the problem,” DHO maintained. He also apprised that there were two government primary health centers in the affected area of Pirkoh and all the resources available in them were being utilized. Moreover, since April 17 till now these two centers were providing uninterrupted services round the clock, the DHO added.

A 16-year-old boy and a 66-year-old woman were the fatal victim of cholera so far, while 979 cases had been reported so far, including 103 new cases emerged on May 8, said the DHO.

Highlighting the preventive measures, DHO said that through social mobilization, the public was being sensitized about the Cholera’s seriousness. “People are requested to boil the water before they drink it and follow the principles of hygiene and cleanliness,” DHO urged.