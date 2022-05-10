News Desk

Chris Rock says Will Smith’s slap ‘wasn’t as bad as it looked’

LAS VEGAS   –   Chris Rock slammed Will Smith with his subtle jibe during stand-up comedy gig after the actor slapped the comedian on Oscars stage. The 57-year-old comedian addressed getting struck across the face by the King Richard star for comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane. During his performance at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Rock told the audience, “I am good. I got my hearing back. It wasn’t as bad as it looked.” Rock also appeared to slam Smith with his joke toward the end of his gig. “People who say that words are hurtful have never been punched in the face,” he told the crowd. During his Fantasy Springs Resort Casino show, Rock appeared to tease the crowd that he won’t be addressing the infamous altercation until he ‘gets paid.’ “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” he said.

More Stories
Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

Lahore

Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

Lahore

Accidents claim three lives; many injured

Lahore

PU experiences most progressive four years in history

National

Imran Khan will lose next general elections: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad

Webinar explores potential of Buddhist heritage tourism in Pakistan

Islamabad

Chairman CDA directs to set up new emergency block in CDA Hospital

Islamabad

2 guards gunned down in Rawat

Islamabad

Police arrest 21 anti-social elements from different locations

Islamabad

Attock police arrest man for hurling life threats

1 of 9,672

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More