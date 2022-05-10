CM Punjab approves removal of Ahmad Awais as Advocate General

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday has approved the removal of the Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais.

As per details, the advice of the de-notification has been sent to the Governor of Punjab by the CM.

It merits that Ahmad Awais was appointed Advocate General Punjab to represent Punjab Government in cases before Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court.

Earlier in late April, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais was barred from performing his duties.

According to the notification issued by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, it is duty of Advocate General of Punjab is to give advice to the provincial government upon legal matters.

The notification added that AGP is requested to abstain from appearing for/on behalf of the provincial government in writ petition having no administrative issues relating to the provincial government.