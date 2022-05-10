APP

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

PESHAWAR    –   Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Bangash on Monday directed the relevant authorities to make proper arrangements to effectively deal with any emergency amid the heat-wave forecast for the province.

He has directed the concerned departments to complete preparations to cope with any emergency situation, as Met office has forecast a rise of seven to nine degrees in temperature in the coming week.

Dr Shahzad asked people to increase water intake and cover their heads with soaked clothes while coming in open places.

He said that PDMA operation centre is fully operational to handle any emergency, adding that people can call on helpline 1700.

Dr Bangash advised people to take precautionary measures during heat-wave adding senior citizens and children should avoid unnecessary travelling.

More Stories
Islamabad

Murree Tourism Police facilitating tourists

Islamabad

Heatwave, unhygienic food increase risk of seasonal infections

Letters

Power corrupts

Letters

Governance of younger Sharif

National

Two tested positive for Covid in Potohar town

Letters

Energy crisis

National

AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

Editorials

Halal Industry

Editorials

Deteriorating Political Culture

National

Robbers shoot dead senior citizen amid snatching valuables

1 of 9,077

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More