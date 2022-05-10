Our Staff Reporter

CTD arrests TTP militant with Rs1m bounty

Peshawar – Counter Terrorism Department has arrested a militant of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with a head money of Rs1 million. An official said that the arrestee, identified as Nawaz Sharif, was wanted in the cases of extortions and bomb attacks on security forces in North Waziristan tribal district.

The CTD, Bannu region arrested the outlaw, affiliated with the Mullah Mukhlis Group of the TTP-Hafiz Gul Bahadur Shura. The security personnel raided Mir Ali Bazaar after they received an intelligence report that the outlaw had reached the area for a terrorist activity.

 

