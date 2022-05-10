Dacoit killed, 3 injured in shootouts

FAISALABAD – An alleged dacoit was killed and three others were injured in two police encounters, here on Monday.

A spokesperson for CPO Office Muneeb Ahsan said that four alleged criminals attacked a police party to get released their accomplice, namely Mubashar, near Suzuki Motors in Madina Town police precincts. The police team retaliated the fire. As a result, the dacoit in police custody, Mubashar son of Shakoor of Sheikhupura, received bullet injuries and died instantly. However, other accused managed to flee the scene. The dead was wanted to police in ASI Hmid Naseer killing case. In another incident, six armed bandits opened fire on police team to get released their three accomplices — Husnain, Sajid and Asif — near Gokhuwala village on Millat Road in Millat Town police precincts. In retaliatory fire, all three accused were injured, who were later admitted to an area hospital.

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Faisalabad International Airport on Monday.

According to ANF sources, drug peddler identified as Bilal Khan was trying to smuggle two kilogram ICE (Methamphetamine) to United Arab Emirates (UAE) by flight No FZ-392 when ANF team during search found the contraband concealed in crockery items. The accused has been arrested and a case was registered against him.

7 beggars caught

The Social Welfare Department took seven beggars into custody from different roads on Monday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said that anti-beggary squads took the beggars into its custody during checking on different roads and handed them over to the police for registration of cases.

Rs 12.8m being spent on

development of park: FDA

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is spending Rs 12.8 million on development of a park in the FDA City. Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood said here Monday that a public park was being developed over 18.5 kanals of land in A-1 Block, FDA City, for provision of recreational facilities to the residents of the area.

He said that under the project, a variety of beautiful plants would be planted besides land-skating and installation of different swings for attraction of children in the park. He said that huge funds were being spent on development of public parks in the city aimed at providing a pleasant environment to citizens.