Dastgir Khan directs NTDC to accelerate work on ongoing projects

LAHORE – Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday directed the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) to accelerate work on ongoing projects.

He issued this directive during his visit to NTDC headquarter here at WAPDA House where the NTDC Managing Director Engr. Manzoor Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the overview of NTDC, progress of ongoing projects. Additional Secretary (Power Division) Musaddiq Ahmed Khan Tahirkheli and Joint Secretary (Transmission) Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, thoroughly briefed the Minister regarding projects and other major interventions. During the briefing, it was apprised that NTDC operates as reliable transmission system and efficiently evacuated record maximum generation of 24,566 MW during 2021. This transformation capacity is being enhanced through augmentation of existing transformers and addition of new transformers as well as through new grid station and transmission line projects across the country. Recently, NTDC has completed 23 projects of transmission lines and grid stations including 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II. As many as 51 projects of worth USD 2081.868 million (approx.) are at different stages of development, funded by different donor agencies and through NTDC own resources. While updating about system constraints removal plan 2022, MD NTDC briefed that out of the total 15 projects, 9 projects have already been completed while remaining 05 projects have achieved considerable progress and their completion is targeted by end May-2022. Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan appreciated the progress achieved by NTDC.

in completion of key projects and its ambitious approach for fast-track-completion of ongoing projects.

He stressed the need for ensuring delivery on targets and upkeep of transmission system assets to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers through DISCOs. He expressed

that present government was determined to provide uninterrupted power supply to the masses, therefore, early completion of projects would pave the way for load-shedding-free Pakistan.