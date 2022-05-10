Deteriorating Political Culture

The recent political rhetoric being witnessed in the country, especially from certain quarters has raised serious concerns regarding the direction of our political culture and the consequences it poses. Though divisive rhetoric is nothing new when it comes to our domestic politics, there are few precedents of what is playing out at this point in time. As a result of this, polarisation is dividing people, society and families as never before along partisan lines.

The particular brand of populist politics being employed by the PTI, with its either-with-us-or-against-us stance, has cast all opponents as unpatriotic and part of a grand foreign conspiracy. Not only does this narrative delegitimise opponents in the eyes of its followers, but it sows further division and rules out any possibility of bridging the divide. This trend of extreme partisanship is extremely concerning and is posing serious hurdles to the functioning of the political system.

Further exacerbating the current fragile situation is the fact that this smear campaign is not just limited to opposition members, but is also now being directed towards the country’s military and judicial authorities. Of course, even this is not something novel given our political history, and all political factions tend to take this route when things are not going their way. So, it is not a matter of singling out any particular party, as all actors have engaged in such tactics at some point or another. But the manner in which it is playing out at present, coupled with the already volatile state of affairs in the country, is something that needs to be reflected upon and addressed immediately. The most adverse consequence of this trend is that it could rule out the resolution of political disputes through dialogue.

Provocative statements are being made on a daily basis with no regard for the consequences that routinely fail the truth test. In addition to exacerbating internal discord, such statements also jeopardise our bilateral relations with key countries around the world. The fabricated regime-change narrative places additional strain on an already burdened US-Pakistan relationship, not to mention the usual treason allegations against any ruling government that attempts to explore a normalisation of ties with New Delhi.

These have unfortunately become the defining characteristics of our political culture in the country. Increasing polarisation has injected a toxic quality to political discourse and it is rather tragic to see what qualifies as debate in this day and age. There is a need for serious introspection on part of all the political actors so that this trend can be arrested before the damage is irreversible. Instead of casually throwing around unfounded allegations without any regard for the consequences, what this crisis-ridden country needs is healthy debate on actual policy issues and the vision for the future. The rest is just politically expedient rhetoric at the expense of the country’s well-being.